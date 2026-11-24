SOUTH AFRICA’S AGRICULTURAL ADVANTAGES

For Langa, one of South Africa's greatest competitive advantages lies in its geographical diversity and the distinctive characteristics this brings to its wines. “Our varied landscapes and growing conditions give South African wine a distinctive identity. From Stellenbosch to the drier Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, each region produces wines that reflect its unique sense of place, setting us apart from countries such as Australia and France.”

“We have about 350 years of winemaking history, giving us a strong foundation without binding us to tradition. This allows us to combine experience with the freedom to embrace new approaches,” said Langa. “However, climate change is increasing pressure on producers. Recent Breede River floods and Franschhoek fires highlight the risks, but the industry’s ability to adapt, reflects its resilience.”

Agriculture is nothing if not resilient, according to Langa. “We are seeing producers respond to current challenges through water saving strategies by developing circular water systems in which water is recycled within the farm rather than sourced from elsewhere.”

She also highlighted the value of South Africa’s century-old Chenin Blanc vineyards as a source to identify and propagate material with proven resilience, alongside biological solutions such as seaweed for vineyard pest management.

INNOVATION AND RESILIENCE IN PRACTICE

Scientific research is equally important in the cellar, where technology is giving winemakers greater confidence in their decisions. According to Langa technology and analytical techniques provide scientific evidence that can support what we have traditionally assessed through our senses.

Practical innovation is also helping producers manage costs and improve efficiency. Langa points to drone imagery, remote sensing and precision viticulture as examples of technologies enabling more targeted vineyard management. In the cellar, automated temperature controls and analytical equipment contribute to more precise monitoring and the preservation of wine quality. Rising temperatures are also prompting producers internationally to investigate technologies and strategies for producing lower alcohol wines.

At Hartenberg, regenerative viticulture provides another practical example of sustainability in action. Soil health, water efficiency and environmental improvements are monitored to guide resource management. Industry standards such as Integrated Production of Wine (IPW) further encourage responsible management of water, waste, emissions and energy.

"Understanding rootstock selection, the suitability of cultivars to particular environments, soil management, canopy architecture, water use efficiency and vineyard orientation all influence how vines withstand heat, drought and flooding. Building resilience and a successful business starts in the vineyard,” says Langa.

She also acknowledges the potential in New Breeding Technologies such as CRISPR, TALEN and oligonucleotide directed mutagenesis to address heat stress, drought, disease resistance and ripening periods. However, she stresses that scientific evidence, regulatory frameworks and consumer acceptance will be essential to their adoption. Ultimately, technology must add value without compromising wine quality.

According to Langa the industry's future, however, depends on more than technology. “Creating opportunities for young and diverse talent brings different experiences and perspectives that can stimulate innovation that can make the industry more resilient and adaptable. We also need to cultivate their interest in science and technology through training and opportunities to participate in research."