Agriculture's future competitiveness will increasingly depend on translating scientific advances into practical solutions that help producers adapt to changing conditions, improve productivity and respond to evolving market demands. For Vylor, the independent seed and genetics company that emerged from Corteva Agriscience, this extends beyond individual crops to the broader role of agricultural innovation in building resilient, sustainable and competitive agricultural value chains.
South Africa's wine industry offers valuable insight into these challenges. From adapting vineyard practices to changing climatic conditions and protecting grape quality to embracing new technologies and developing future winemaking talent, the sector demonstrates how innovation can strengthen agricultural resilience and international competitiveness.
Drawing on her experience as wine maker at Hartenberg Estate, Nongcebo Langa shares her perspective on how collaboration and forward-thinking approaches can help secure the future of South African wine and strengthen its position in global markets.
SOUTH AFRICA’S AGRICULTURAL ADVANTAGES
For Langa, one of South Africa's greatest competitive advantages lies in its geographical diversity and the distinctive characteristics this brings to its wines. “Our varied landscapes and growing conditions give South African wine a distinctive identity. From Stellenbosch to the drier Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, each region produces wines that reflect its unique sense of place, setting us apart from countries such as Australia and France.”
“We have about 350 years of winemaking history, giving us a strong foundation without binding us to tradition. This allows us to combine experience with the freedom to embrace new approaches,” said Langa. “However, climate change is increasing pressure on producers. Recent Breede River floods and Franschhoek fires highlight the risks, but the industry’s ability to adapt, reflects its resilience.”
Agriculture is nothing if not resilient, according to Langa. “We are seeing producers respond to current challenges through water saving strategies by developing circular water systems in which water is recycled within the farm rather than sourced from elsewhere.”
She also highlighted the value of South Africa’s century-old Chenin Blanc vineyards as a source to identify and propagate material with proven resilience, alongside biological solutions such as seaweed for vineyard pest management.
INNOVATION AND RESILIENCE IN PRACTICE
Scientific research is equally important in the cellar, where technology is giving winemakers greater confidence in their decisions. According to Langa technology and analytical techniques provide scientific evidence that can support what we have traditionally assessed through our senses.
Practical innovation is also helping producers manage costs and improve efficiency. Langa points to drone imagery, remote sensing and precision viticulture as examples of technologies enabling more targeted vineyard management. In the cellar, automated temperature controls and analytical equipment contribute to more precise monitoring and the preservation of wine quality. Rising temperatures are also prompting producers internationally to investigate technologies and strategies for producing lower alcohol wines.
At Hartenberg, regenerative viticulture provides another practical example of sustainability in action. Soil health, water efficiency and environmental improvements are monitored to guide resource management. Industry standards such as Integrated Production of Wine (IPW) further encourage responsible management of water, waste, emissions and energy.
"Understanding rootstock selection, the suitability of cultivars to particular environments, soil management, canopy architecture, water use efficiency and vineyard orientation all influence how vines withstand heat, drought and flooding. Building resilience and a successful business starts in the vineyard,” says Langa.
She also acknowledges the potential in New Breeding Technologies such as CRISPR, TALEN and oligonucleotide directed mutagenesis to address heat stress, drought, disease resistance and ripening periods. However, she stresses that scientific evidence, regulatory frameworks and consumer acceptance will be essential to their adoption. Ultimately, technology must add value without compromising wine quality.
According to Langa the industry's future, however, depends on more than technology. “Creating opportunities for young and diverse talent brings different experiences and perspectives that can stimulate innovation that can make the industry more resilient and adaptable. We also need to cultivate their interest in science and technology through training and opportunities to participate in research."
Langa remains optimistic about the future, pointing to South Africa's research facilities, skilled winemakers, viticulturists and researchers as important assets. The challenge, she believes, is to ensure that scientific progress, traditional knowledge and practical experience work together towards a common objective. For South African wine, that means embracing innovation while preserving the distinctive identity and quality that make its wines competitive internationally.
BROADER BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
While innovation and adaptation are vital at farm and cellar level, South African wine's long-term competitiveness also depends on market access, trade, profitability, investment and policy certainty. Rico Basson, Chief Executive Officer of South Africa Wine, believes the industry's future rests on connecting agricultural innovation with commercial realities through coordinated action.
For Basson, the South African wine industry is a significant economic contributor, extending beyond grape production and winemaking to manufacturing, packaging, logistics, tourism, retail and international trade. It supports hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect livelihoods, particularly in Western Cape rural communities.
Its economic influence extends to transport operators, packaging suppliers, hospitality establishments and local entrepreneurs. However, the industry faces mounting financial pressures as rising production costs, changing consumer behaviour and international competition place pressure on business profitability.
"Our priority is not simply to produce or export more wine. It is to build a more profitable, resilient and inclusive industry that sustains jobs, attracts investment and supports rural economies," says Basson. He believes the industry must translate its reputation into greater commercial value throughout the value chain.
COMPETING IN AN EVOLVING GLOBAL MARKET
Market access is equally critical to international competitiveness. Besides wine quality, export success depends on favourable trading conditions, manageable tariffs, technical and certification requirements and reliable ports and logistics infrastructure.
South Africa Wine works with government and industry partners to address trade barriers, identify opportunities and strengthen the sector's international position. However, Basson believes that collaboration needs to translate into practical results.
"We need to move from consultation to coordinated implementation. The government has a vital role in trade negotiations, resolving market access obstacles and improving infrastructure. Industry must provide market intelligence, strengthen buyer relationships and build demand."
Changing consumer expectations add to the industry's competitive challenges. As global demand evolves, buyers increasingly prioritise quality, authenticity, environmental responsibility and value. Producers need reliable market intelligence to understand these preferences and shape effective product positioning and export strategies.
Changing consumer expectations add to the industry's competitive challenges. It requires producers to understand evolving preferences for quality, authenticity, sustainability and value, using reliable market intelligence to guide product positioning and export strategies. This means strengthening relationships with buyers, understanding individual market requirements and developing export strategies that create lasting demand for South African wine.
Sustainability must also be considered within the context of commercial viability. While environmental responsibility is increasingly important to international markets, producers need sufficient financial returns to invest in improved practices and to meet changing requirements. Basson states that a producer cannot invest indefinitely in more sustainable practices if the business itself cannot earn a reasonable return.
One of the industry's challenges is ensuring that opportunities arising from innovation are accessible to businesses of different sizes. Basson cautions that uneven access to innovation could widen the gap between established businesses and smaller or emerging producers. When businesses cannot keep pace with technological developments, they risk higher production costs, weaker productivity and greater exposure to market pressures. Innovation should strengthen the competitiveness of the entire industry rather than benefit only those with the resources to adopt the latest technologies.
The same principle applies to developments in plant science and genetics. Basson sees considerable long-term value in research that can help producers make better investment decisions, particularly given the extended lifespan of commercial vineyards. However, it must be scientifically sound, commercially realistic and suited to specific growing regions, safeguarding the diversity and distinctive characteristics that underpin South Africa's wine identity.
POLICY CERTAINTY AND LONG-TERM INVESTMENT
Ultimately, Basson believes that the industry's ability to compete internationally will depend on a more predictable and enabling policy environment. Businesses need confidence that the regulatory conditions under which they operate will remain consistent enough to support long-term planning and investment.
"Vineyard decisions made today can shape returns for decades, so unexpected regulatory changes and inconsistent implementation carry real costs," he says.
Policy should encourage research, investment in technology, efficient resource use and wider participation by smaller enterprises, while ensuring that regulatory requirements deliver measurable public benefits rather than unnecessary costs.
For Basson, economic competitiveness, environmental responsibility and social progress should reinforce one another. Government and industry each have a role to play in creating the conditions for sustainable growth, from improving trade relations and infrastructure to developing markets and strengthening the industry's ability to attract investment.
South Africa's wine industry already has considerable assets, including its established international reputation, agricultural expertise and diverse range of producers. The opportunity now lies in converting these strengths into greater value across the entire value chain.
As Basson concludes, stronger market access, greater policy certainty and practical innovation are essential to building a competitive industry that can create sustainable economic and social value for South Africa.
This article was contributed by Vylor. Vylor-Advancing agriculture through genetics and innovation