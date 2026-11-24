The Water Research Commission wants a clearer way for municipalities to buy and use technologies developed with public money. Its acting chief executive, Dr Stanley Liphadzi, says procurement difficulties and a shortage of technical staff are holding back the adoption of research that could improve water and sanitation services.

Speaking to the Mail & Guardian from the AWSISA Africa & Global South Water and Sanitation Dialogue in Durban, Liphadzi said municipalities can struggle to obtain competing quotations for a new technology available from only one or a few suppliers. They also need engineers and operators who can judge whether the technology suits their systems and keep it working once installed.

The commission is marking its 55th anniversary. Its early work helped change how sewage is treated, and its research informed how South Africa determines how much water to set aside for people’s basic needs and for rivers. Its strategy to 2029-30 puts more emphasis on helping municipalities and water utilities use what researchers have already developed.

From sewage treatment to water policy

The commission was established in 1971 after a period of severe water shortages. Research was concentrated in a few institutions and funding was limited. The Water Research Act gave the commission a mandate to co-ordinate and support research into how South Africa finds, treats, conserves and uses water. The work covered agriculture and industry as well as the needs of towns and cities.

One of the examples Liphadzi cited dates to 1974, when the commission contracted the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to evaluate and develop a sewage treatment process known as Phoredox. The process uses microorganisms to remove nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater. When too much of either nutrient enters rivers and dams, it can promote excessive algae growth. Removing the nutrients at the treatment plant reduces what is discharged downstream.

The research continued as engineers worked out how to design and run treatment plants using biological processes. WRC-funded researchers at the University of Cape Town contributed to international models for biological wastewater treatment. The commission also funded guidelines on removing phosphorus chemically for South African plants that could not remove it biologically. That gave operators of existing plants a way to tackle the same problem.

Another example concerns how South Africa allocates water. Liphadzi pointed to research that informed the development of the water reserve under the National Water Act. The reserve specifies both the quantity and quality of water required to meet basic human needs and protect aquatic ecosystems. In practice, it means accounting for water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene, as well as the water needed to keep rivers and other aquatic ecosystems functioning, when deciding what is available for uses such as farming, mining and industry.

Liphadzi also cited work with the CSIR on membrane filtration for drinking water and wastewater, and research into treating polluted mine water. Recovering mine water, he said, could supplement supplies for irrigation or drinking, depending on the treatment it receives and the quality achieved. That gives the research a bearing on water availability as well as on the pollution that mines leave behind.

What happens after the trial

The commission’s five-year strategy asks what municipalities and water utilities are trying to solve and what research is already available to help them. Liphadzi said this would shape decisions about where the WRC funds new work and where it helps put existing findings into practice. Among the priorities he identified were pollution prevention, water reuse, water-use efficiency and sanitation.

For a municipality considering a new technology, the difficulty can start with specifying what it needs. Liphadzi said an innovation developed through research can have few direct equivalents. A tender drawn broadly to attract more bids may bring in offers for systems that work differently from the one the municipality had identified. The problem, as he described it, is finding a way for public institutions to acquire the technology and support its early use.

He wants government and municipalities to have a clearer route to take up innovations developed with public funds. He said early installations would give researchers and operators a chance to see where the technology needs adjustment under working conditions. Once it is ready for wider use, manufacturers, including smaller businesses, could be brought in to produce it at scale.

The shortage of technical staff affects decisions well before installation. Municipalities need people who can assess whether a system suits an existing plant, what changes would be required to install it and what it would take to run it. Liphadzi said it can be difficult to persuade officials to adopt a new process if they lack the technical support to assess it. The municipality then needs staff who understand the equipment well enough to operate and maintain it.

Sanitation is one area in which those decisions matter. Liphadzi said the WRC was looking at decentralised systems that use less water and can serve areas without conventional sewer connections. For a municipality considering one of those systems, the choice has practical consequences. It has to know who will service it, how often that will be needed and what it will cost to keep it running after the initial installation.

Taking the research beyond the conference

The WRC used the Durban dialogue to present research, hold workshops and mark its anniversary with the institutions it works with. The gathering brought together government officials, water utilities, researchers, financiers and international partners to discuss how to improve water and sanitation services and invest in infrastructure that can withstand climate pressures. Liphadzi said he wanted delegates to leave with a better understanding of the work South African researchers had already done and where it could be applied.

He also acknowledged that the commission had spent much of its time communicating with specialists. Explaining the work to a wider audience means showing how a finding relates to a service people use or a problem they can see. A community living near a polluted river, for instance, has a direct interest in knowing where the contamination comes from and which institution can stop it.