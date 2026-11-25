A laboratory result is a statement about a sample. Whether it says anything about the product a customer actually receives depends on a question that rarely appears on the report itself: how did that sample get from the production line to the instrument? In specialist supply businesses, the answer is called chain of custody, and it is becoming a commercial differentiator as much as a technical one.

What chain of custody means Chain of custody is the documented, unbroken record of who handled a sample, when, and under what conditions, from the moment it was taken to the moment it was tested. The idea is borrowed from forensic science, where evidence that cannot be traced is evidence a court will not accept.

In commercial testing the stakes are lower, but the logic is the same. If no one can show where a sample came from, a perfect result proves very little.

The four links in the chain A well-documented chain usually has four parts.

1. Sampling. Someone selects the units to be tested. The record should state which production lot they came from, how many were taken, and how they were chosen. A sample picked at random from finished stock is more representative than one set aside specially.

2. Sealing and labelling. Each sample is sealed, often with tamper-evident tape or a numbered seal, and labelled with an identifier that will follow it through the process. The identifier should match the lot number on the product.

3. Transfer. The sample travels to the laboratory with a transfer form that the sender and the receiver both sign, with dates. Conditions in transit matter too. Temperature-sensitive materials may ship with data loggers.

4. Receipt. The laboratory logs the sample on arrival, notes the condition of the seal, and assigns its own reference number. That reference then appears on the final report.

When each step leaves a record and the identifiers match from end to end, a reader can follow a single unit from the shelf to the result.

Where chains break Most failures are not dramatic. They are small gaps that make a result impossible to tie to a product.

A missing lot number , so the report cannot be matched to anything on sale.

, so the report cannot be matched to anything on sale. Mismatched identifiers , where the label, the transfer form and the report each use a different code.

, where the label, the transfer form and the report each use a different code. Unexplained dates , such as a sample received by the lab before the lot it supposedly came from was made.

, such as a sample received by the lab before the lot it supposedly came from was made. Seller-selected samples with no record of selection, which leave open the possibility that the best unit was sent. None of these means a result is wrong. They mean it cannot be relied on.

Why suppliers are investing in it For businesses that sell technical materials online, chain of custody solves a trust problem that marketing cannot. A buyer comparing suppliers cannot inspect the goods in advance. A complete paper trail lets them check instead.

Some suppliers now go further than the minimum:

publishing every report in a searchable online library, organised by lot;

printing the lot number on the label in a form that leads directly to the matching record;

commissioning blind testing, where product is bought anonymously from stock and sent to a lab without the supplier choosing the unit. On some research-supply sites the trail starts on the product listing. The page at peptidetitans.com/product/glow/ , for instance, names the lot currently on sale and links to the certificate of analysis for that lot.

The business case Documentation costs money. Sealing, logging and shipping samples properly takes staff time, and blind testing means paying retail for stock that will be destroyed in analysis. For a small supplier with a wide catalogue, the annual bill is real.

The return is fewer disputes, faster resolution when a customer questions a product, and a reputation that rests on evidence rather than on reviews. In markets where independent testers and online forums scrutinise sellers closely, a supplier with a clean chain of custody can answer a challenge with a document instead of an argument.

A checklist for buyers Before relying on a laboratory report, a buyer can ask five questions:

Does the report carry a lot number, and does it match the product label? Is the laboratory independent of the seller? Do the dates run in a sensible order, from manufacture to sampling to testing? Who chose the sample, and is that recorded? Can the original report be checked with the laboratory directly? A supplier that can answer all five has done the work. One that cannot has given the buyer a reason to keep asking.