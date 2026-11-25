At the Matsambo Ngamba Agricultural Co-operative in Limpopo, a solar-powered groundwater pump, a reservoir and drip irrigation helped keep half a hectare of a seven-hectare farm under irrigation. The equipment was funded through a programme led by the Water Research Commission (WRC). The commission is taking lessons from that work to the AWSISA Africa and Global South Water and Sanitation Dialogue in Durban this week.

Dr Mamohloding Maahlo, the WRC’s acting executive for its Stakeholder and Communications Programme, told the Mail & Guardian that the commission had built a dedicated conference stream to share what it had learned with utilities, researchers, municipalities and funders. The sessions give those institutions a chance to ask how a project could work in their own setting and tell the commission where they need further research or training.

The commission is using the dialogue as a major event in its 55th anniversary programme. It has organised two workshops and six sessions in a parallel conference stream, covering wastewater management, water losses and services in rural communities. An opening workshop brought together partners from Germany, elsewhere in Africa and European Union research programmes to discuss how research informs policy and where training is needed. Maahlo said the sessions include work on sanitation for communities without conventional sewer networks.

The sessions draw on organisations that play different roles in getting a project off the ground. Universities and other research institutions contribute evidence, innovators show how their equipment works and officials can explain what delivering the service would require in their area. Maahlo said the WRC had also invited funding partners from South Africa and abroad to take part in discussions about what could be done next.

The co-operative was one of nine sites in Greater Giyani where the commission and its partners worked. With funding from the Government of Flanders, the Giyani Local Scale Climate Resilience Programme established four community water supply sites and supported five agricultural co-operatives. The WRC worked with Tsogang Water and Sanitation, the Association for Water and Rural Development and the University of the Western Cape.

The programme used an approach known as multiple-use water services. It starts by asking what people need water for in their daily lives and to earn a living. In a rural community, that can mean water for cooking and washing, irrigating crops and keeping livestock. Those uses guide decisions about where to draw water from, how much storage is needed and how to distribute it.

The WRC’s account of the programme also points to a difficulty for anyone hoping to replicate it. Agricultural co-operatives generally found it easier to take responsibility for the equipment than village pilot sites found it to organise around a shared supply. The programme explored whether local committees could monitor boreholes and pumps and help with minor repairs. The municipality would provide technical support and remain responsible for major infrastructure. For residents who depend on a shared borehole, those arrangements determine who answers when a pump fails.

The WRC is also showcasing water-efficient sanitation, including off-grid toilets. Dr Maahlo said the WRC had worked with innovators and local government on installations at rural schools and shared facilities in some settlements. A school without a sewer connection can use an off-grid system, but it still needs an arrangement for cleaning, maintenance and repairs. Those costs have to be accounted for when deciding whether a demonstration can become a permanent service.

Money and technical skills affect what can follow those meetings. Maahlo said the commission has more projects it could pursue than it can finance. Some institutions that approach it also have little money to put into a joint project. Others need technical support to assess and use the tools already available. She said the commission works with bodies such as the Water Institute of Southern Africa and the Institute of Municipal Engineering of Southern Africa to arrange training for municipal staff.

One initiative featured in Durban focuses on non-revenue water, which enters a supply system but generates no income for the provider. It includes water lost through leaks as well as water that is supplied but goes unbilled. The WRC’s training programme, launched with sector partners in July, set a pilot target of reaching 100 municipalities by the end of 2026.

The online course includes practical assignments on detecting leaks, managing pressure in pipes and drawing up a water balance to establish how much water enters the system and where it goes. The WRC reported 601 verified registrations in the first 10 days, including officials from 82 water services authorities across all nine provinces of South Africa.

The commission is also giving students and innovators a place to present their work at its exhibition stand. The conference hosts the finals of the Wetskills challenge, for which the WRC asked a team to examine how catchment management agencies could improve billing and revenue collection and build trust with water users.

Away from the conference, the WRC uses provincial roadshows to bring municipal officials, researchers and residents into the same discussion. Maahlo said its next visit would be to the Northern Cape on 3 and 4 December. The commission uses the meetings to hear what people are dealing with and to show them research that might help. Where the commission has no suitable response, what it hears can inform the next round of research funding.

Getting that information to residents takes more than making reports available online. Maahlo said a presentation delivered in English could leave out some of the people who came to discuss water in their community. The shift from printed publications to digital material also makes the work harder to access for residents without a smartphone or internet connection. The venue and format matter too. A meeting that works for officials and researchers can be a poor fit for the people who use a village’s water system.

Maahlo pointed to a partnership that grew out of the first AWSISA dialogue. In November 2025, Rand Water and the WRC signed a memorandum of understanding on sharing research and piloting new solutions. She said multiple-use water services and water-efficient sanitation were among the approaches they could work on. The agreement provides a basis for collaboration, with individual projects still to be worked out.

Maahlo said Namibian government officials had expressed interest in multiple-use water services, water-efficient sanitation and training on water losses. The discussions were preliminary. They give the WRC an opportunity to establish which of those areas the officials want to explore and what expertise or funding a joint project would require.

For this year’s sessions, the commission is keeping a record of what was discussed, who expressed interest and what needs to happen next. Maahlo said a manager responsible for the relevant area of work would be assigned to follow up, with her team taking forward discussions about the partnership.