“South Africa is not short of innovative ideas and smart people,” Sunil said. What she found most rewarding was seeing an idea move from a laboratory or a pilot into use, where it could change how a municipality ran its network or help a community gain access to water. The WRC had tested technologies with municipalities, she said. Sharing the results would help officials elsewhere assess whether the same technology could work in their systems.

Sunil said the portal would bring together guidelines, tools and information on technologies already tested in the field. Vorster said it had been in development for about two years and some municipalities had already begun using it. Work on the full version was continuing. The commission was considering working with the South African Local Government Association to reach councils over the coming year. Some of those most in need of support were also among the hardest to reach, she said.

Vorster put national non-revenue water at about 47%. The Department of Water and Sanitation’s national water balance, drawing on its 2023 No Drop assessment, put the figure at 47.4% and estimated water losses at 40.8%. Non-revenue water includes physical losses such as leaks and water that is supplied without generating revenue. The distinction determines what officials do next. A leak calls for a repair. Inaccurate readings or billing errors call for a closer look at how the municipality measures and accounts for supplies.