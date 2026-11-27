Some keynotes leave you thinking long after the speaker has left the stage. Others are packed with so many fascinating ideas that you wish you could watch them again. For the more than 1,500 delegates who attended the sold-out Singularity Summit South Africa 2026, that opportunity has arrived with the launch of the Summit Relive Experience.
Now available exclusively to ticket holders, the online platform provides access to the main keynote presentations from the Summit, held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 21 and 22 October. Whether revisiting a favourite keynote or catching up on a session missed during the event, delegates have until 12 December 2026 to enjoy the experience online.
Inspiring speakers and extraordinary ideas
Featuring over 40 international and local speakers, the summit explored the technologies, discoveries and ideas transforming our world. Among the highlights were Kyle Hermans' inspiring insights into courageous leadership and innovation, Raoul Pal's perspectives on the exponential economy and Brandon Birchak's fascinating exploration of human performance, recovery and the potential of breathwork.
The future of health and longevity also generated considerable interest. Dr Cathy Davies explored the emerging science of healthy ageing, while Dr Martin Zschornak introduced remarkable developments in the use of sound and frequencies in cancer treatment.
From artificial intelligence to human potential
Other fascinating discussions explored AI-powered workforces, humanoid robotics, quantum computing, cybersecurity and the future of education. Speakers including Cathy Hackl, Maureen Costello, Mic Mann and Ziaad Suleman examined the opportunities and challenges of technological advancement, with particular attention to Africa's role in shaping the future.
Presented in collaboration with Old Mutual, with event sponsors Google Cloud and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and metaverse partner UBU, the Singularity Summit South Africa 2026 brought together some of the world's most forward-thinking minds for two days of extraordinary insights.
The Singularity South Africa Summit 2027 will take place on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 October 2027 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, For more information on the Singularity events and programmes, visit www.singularitysouthafricaSummit.org.