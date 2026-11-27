Midlife can bring difficult questions about what a man has achieved, what he has lost and what remains possible. Yet the years ahead need not be defined by the years behind. Beyond familiar expectations of success, strength and responsibility lies an opportunity to rediscover purpose, develop new capabilities and reimagine what it means to live a meaningful life.

As November draws to a close, MY SECOND50 concludes its four-part exploration of men in midlife. Having examined identity, the pressures men carry and the relationships that shape their lives, this final article turns towards renewal, agency and possibility. What might become possible when men are encouraged to see midlife not as the beginning of their decline, but as another significant stage of human development?

The life lived. The life still possible.

A man approaching 50 may question whether his successful career still matters. Another, retrenched at 57, may struggle to imagine life beyond his former occupation. A third may have spent decades caring for others while neglecting his own aspirations.

Their circumstances differ, but they share a question: What comes next? Midlife brings greater awareness of time, changing capabilities and unfinished ambitions. Postponed decisions become more urgent, while familiar opportunities seem less certain.

Yet reflection need not become regret. It can create space to reconsider priorities, recognise accumulated strengths and make more deliberate choices. The man someone has been deserves recognition, but need not determine the limits of who he can still become.

When success needs redefining

For many men, success has long been associated with employment, financial security, status and the ability to provide. These measures remain important, particularly where families depend on their contributions, but they may become less reliable measures of personal worth as circumstances change.

Retrenchment, retirement, illness or business failure can challenge a man’s understanding of achievement. Even those who have prospered may discover that professional recognition does not necessarily bring personal fulfilment.

South Africa’s economic inequalities and age-related disadvantages can make rebuilding livelihoods difficult. Determination alone cannot overcome these structural barriers.

Nevertheless, success can be understood more broadly: maintaining health, strengthening relationships, acquiring skills, contributing to communities and finding satisfaction in everyday life.

The question becomes less about how much a man has achieved and more about what would make his next chapter meaningful.

THE CHANGING WORLD OF WORK

45.4% of South African men aged 55-64 were employed in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 64.5% of men aged 45-54. (Statistics South Africa, Gender Series Volume XI (2024 data), Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) Q2 2024.)

Experience is an asset, not an expiry date

Midlife brings something younger adulthood cannot quite match: accumulated experience. Years of work, parenting, setbacks and adaptation can develop judgement, practical knowledge and a deeper understanding of people and circumstances.

These capabilities have value, although experience does not automatically produce wisdom or guarantee adaptability. Men who remain curious, reflective and willing to learn can combine existing knowledge with new capabilities.

A manufacturing worker may become a trainer or mentor. Another man may acquire digital skills or pursue a long-held interest. Learning need not generate income to build confidence, understanding and connection.

Midlife can provide a new foundation for development.

EXPERIENCE IS NOT AN EXPIRY DATE

Experience can provide a foundation for mentoring, learning, leadership, creativity and contribution. What knowledge or capability have you, as a man in midlife, developed that could serve a new purpose?

Purpose does not have to look the same

Purpose is sometimes presented as a grand ambition or defining mission. Yet it often emerges through everyday activities that provide meaning, direction and contribution.

A man may find purpose in raising children, caring for parents, mentoring younger colleagues or supporting his community. Another may discover it through creativity, learning, spirituality or environmental work.

Purpose evolves. Ambitions that mattered at 30 may give way at 60 to autonomy, healthier relationships or new contributions. This need not signal diminished ambition, but a clearer understanding of what matters.

Importantly, purpose should not become another expectation men must satisfy. Someone experiencing grief, illness, unemployment or financial hardship may first need stability and practical support.

Reimagining midlife as men is meaningful only when we acknowledge the circumstances within which choices are made.

WHAT MIGHT STILL BE POSSIBLE

If your past achievements, disappointments and expectations did not determine your future, what would you want the next chapter of your life to include?

From resilience to agency

Men are often encouraged to be resilient, to withstand difficulties and recover from setbacks. Resilience matters, but endurance alone is not the same as thriving.

A man may endure years of financial strain without gaining greater control over his circumstances. He may tolerate an unhealthy workplace or remain isolated while appearing capable.

The more important question is whether he has the resources and opportunities to influence what happens next.

Agency involves understanding one’s circumstances, identifying realistic choices, making decisions and acting on them. It depends on access to information, supportive relationships, healthcare, learning and economic opportunities.

Renewed agency may begin with financial or medical advice, rebuilding relationships, developing skills or participating in community life. Small, sustained changes can gradually redirect a life.

A society that recognises midlife potential

Reimagining midlife is not only an individual task. Employers can value experienced workers, support career transitions and encourage intergenerational learning.

Education providers can make learning accessible later in life, while healthcare and community services can create opportunities for participation and connection.

Public policy also matters. Economic inclusion, age-responsive employment practices and lifelong learning can help ensure that renewal is not reserved for those with financial security.

South Africa cannot afford to overlook the capabilities and potential contributions of men in midlife. Nor should men have to demonstrate continuing economic productivity to justify their value.

Human dignity, belonging and the opportunity to live meaningfully extend beyond employment.

The next chapter is not yet written

Across this series, we have explored men’s identities, pressures, relationships and possibilities. Their experiences differ: some are flourishing, while others are struggling, rebuilding or finding their footing.

At MY SECOND50, we believe midlife deserves recognition as a significant period of human development, not merely a transition towards old age.

Our invitation is not for men to reject their past, but to recognise what experience has taught them, reconsider what matters and explore what remains possible.

Through facilitated conversations, we hope to better understand men’s experiences and aspirations, and identify the support and opportunities that could help them thrive.

The future cannot be guaranteed, and the past cannot be rewritten. But neither should the past define every possibility ahead.

The man you have been is part of your story. The man you can still become deserves a chapter of his own. Midlife matters.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pravienna Naidoo is co-founder of MY SECOND50 | Midlife Reimagined, an initiative of Be Unlimited. A Midlife Transition Specialist and Certified Menopause Coach, she has nearly four decades of experience in policy and strategy development, organisational and social development, workplace wellbeing, leadership training, learning and personal transformation. Her work focuses on reimagining midlife as a period of human development, contribution and possibility.