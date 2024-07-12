The medical masters

Prof Mike Sathekge with the Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI) team.

NuMeRI’s groundbreaking facility reshapes medical research and patient care

The Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI) represents a paradigm shift in patient care and stands as a testament to South Africa’s (SA) cutting-edge scientific prowess. “We offer a one-stop-shop medical imaging and theragnostics facility, dedicated to drug development and clinical research,” explains NuMeRI CEO Prof Mike Sathekge, a renowned nuclear medicine physician. “This state-of-the-art health research facility is the first of its kind in SA and unparalleled globally.”

What sets NuMeRI apart is its comprehensive approach, which synergises preclinical imaging, radiopharmaceutical production, translational research, radiobiology, medical physics, clinical molecular imaging and theragnostics under one roof. Theragnostics is a two-pronged approach that uses imaging technologies and targeted therapies to identify and treat diseases like cancer, while also monitoring patient outcomes.

This integration creates a unique ecosystem that spans from “laboratory bench to patient bedside”, as Prof Sathekge puts it, who adds that “the work done in this facility is changing South African patient outcomes for the better”.

NuMeRI’s groundbreaking work on prostate cancer treatment using targeted alpha therapy has garnered international recognition and prolonged the lives of patients from all walks of life. “All this research has culminated in a publication earlier this year in The Lancet, one of the top medical journals in the world.”

Sathekge says the establishment of NuMeRI also represents a triumph of collaboration, bringing together national partners like NECSA/NTP, iThemba LABS, the University of Pretoria and Steve Biko Academic Hospital. This partnership leverages diverse strengths to benefit patients, students, researchers and the broader economy.

The facility was built on the roof of Steve Biko Academic Hospital, demanding high-level engineering design and meticulous project execution. “This required a continuous pour of a specially designed high-density concrete from 80 cement trucks,” Prof Sathekge recalls. Despite facing challenges in securing funding and overcoming stigmas associated with nuclear medicine, NuMeRI has persevered.

Sathekge is optimistic about the field’s potential. “The field of Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmacy is afoot globally, and NuMeRI is perfectly positioned at just the right time during the upswing in the industry.”

Receiving the NSTF-South32 Award for Innovation through a Corporate Organisation for its contribution to medical research and patient care is not just about recognition. “It gives the public a glimpse of work that has the potential to change their lives within the next decade,” Sathekge explains.

NuMeRI will continue to push the boundaries of nuclear medicine research and application. This award thus serves as a reminder of SA’s growing role in global medical innovation and its potential to develop affordable, cutting-edge healthcare solutions for its population and beyond.