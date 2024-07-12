Welcome to the science Oscars

Celebrating a legacy of excellence in science, engineering and technology

In a world increasingly driven by scientific discovery and technological innovation, South Africa (SA) proudly celebrates excellence through the NSTF-South32 Awards. Established in 1998 and often referred to as the “science Oscars”, these awards have become a hallmark of achievement in the country’s science, engineering, technology (SET), and innovation landscape.

Jansie Niehaus, Executive Director of the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF), explains this legacy of excellence and recognition: “The NSTF Awards showcase SA’s excellence and achievements in SET and innovation. They recognise, celebrate, profile and reward those who have made outstanding contributions to SET and innovation. For the past nine years, we have been honoured to have South32 as our primary sponsor.”

The awards play a crucial role in highlighting the capabilities of SA’s researchers and professionals on both national and international stages. “It is important for the public to realise that we have world-class researchers and other professionals in SET,” Niehaus says. “It is just as important that those who devote years of their lives to scientific pursuits are made visible to the public and decision-makers, and of course to the youth, to inspire future generations.

“The NSTF Awards are critical to advancing SET in SA because they incentivise individuals, teams and organisations to do their best. They promote excellence in research, development and innovation, empowering the next generation, communicating science with the public and considering how scientific and technological work can positively impact society.”

Impact and recognition

Winning an NSTF Award is more than just a prestigious honour; it can be a transformative milestone and a professional game-changer. “Past winners have been acknowledged repeatedly as worthy of receiving the awards, and many have gone on to even greater achievements and key roles in society,” Niehaus shares.

For innovators and entrepreneurs, the awards can open doors to new opportunities. “We have often heard from recipients how the awards have boosted their profiles, opening up increased business opportunities and leading to significant roles such as vice-chancellors of universities and recipients of National Orders from the President,” she adds.

Competitive, rigorous and inclusive

Niehaus says the selection is rigorous and transparent, and the credibility of the NSTF Awards stems from a meticulous and inclusive process. Nominations are open to the public and widely publicised “so in principle anyone can be nominated”.

An independent adjudication panel, elected by the NSTF membership and category partners, evaluates the nominations. “This is done by carefully examining the nomination forms, and decisions are made by consensus,” Niehaus explains. “The criteria include not only academic excellence — which is the bottom line — but also impact on society, capacity development and communication to the public.”

Niehaus says the awards are highly valued and the competition is fierce. “The organisations associated with the finalists and winners are immensely proud and back their candidates by supporting the Gala Event and advertisements in the media.”

To ensure the utmost credibility, the adjudication process includes an additional layer of scrutiny. “A panel of experts are appointed to assist the adjudication panel by reviewing and providing validation of the selections made,” Niehaus says, adding that inclusivity remains a cornerstone of the NSTF Awards. “The awards reflect the diverse demographics of the science community, with significant representation of black and female scientists.”

Advancing inclusivity in SET

This commitment to diversity and inclusivity is one of the key strengths of the NSTF Awards. The open nature of the nomination process has naturally led to a diverse pool of finalists and winners. “Gradually over the years, the proportion of black scientists and related professionals has grown to about 40%, which is relatively good progress, although not yet where it should be. The proportion of women is roughly a third, which, likewise, should be greater,” Niehaus says.

This focus on inclusivity is crucial for the ongoing transformation of SA’s scientific landscape: “It is important for the scientific endeavour that people with diverse talents and backgrounds work together. It’s important for the country that people of all backgrounds have the opportunities to contribute to the development of our research and innovation, foster the national system of innovation, and build the pipeline of talent for the future of SA.”

The NSTF Awards also play a vital role in inspiring the next generation of scientists and innovators and in encouraging young people to pursue careers in science and technology. “From the inception of the NSTF Awards, one of the goals was to inspire the youth of our country,” Niehaus recalls.

Two youth programs are linked to the awards: career talk videos featuring award winners, and the Brilliants programme for top achievers in matric maths and science. These initiatives aim to celebrate young achievements, provide role models, and encourage the pursuit of careers in science and technology.

Evolution and new horizons

Since their inception, Niehaus says the NSTF Awards have grown significantly. What began as a modest ceremony has grown into a grand celebration of scientific achievement: “We started with two winners in two categories, one for individuals and one for organisations. Today we have 17 winners across 15 categories.”

The scale of the event has also expanded dramatically. “From an initially smaller awards function it has grown to a hybrid event that features two gala dinners held simultaneously in Johannesburg and Cape Town, which are live-streamed,” she says. “The in-person audience is about 600 and the online audience can number in the thousands.”

This growth has been made possible through increased sponsorship and partnerships. South32, the current main sponsor, has been supporting the awards for almost a decade. Additionally, six category partners promote their fields or disciplines through collaboration with NSTF on the awards.

The NSTF Awards continue to evolve, introducing new categories to reflect the changing landscape of science and technology. This year sees the introduction of a new category: the Science Diplomacy for Africa Award. Sponsored by the Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa initiative implemented by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), this award “recognises scientific collaboration for the benefit of South Africa and the continent as a whole”.

Niehaus expresses her enthusiasm for this new category: “It is a very exciting addition for us, as the scientific endeavour is essentially collaborative, and too often assumed to be an effort limited to an individual or group within a particular institution, within national borders.”

The awards also feature a Special Annual Theme Award, which this year focuses on outstanding contributions to Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, aligning with the event’s overall theme of 4IR in SA and the country’s science and technology priorities. As Niehaus notes: “Without that, the country cannot benefit from the 4IR and be competitive.”

Looking ahead

As the world continues to advance at a rapid pace, the NSTF-South32 Awards stand as a testament to the country’s commitment to fostering excellence in SET and innovation. Recent years have seen encouraging trends in the awards. Despite a dip during the Covid-19 pandemic, participation has rebounded strongly. “In fact, this year we’ve had a record number of nominations, and almost doubled the numbers from the previous year,” Niehaus says.

Another positive trend is the increasing interest from organisations wanting to partner with NSTF for specific field awards, which Niehaus sees as “a vote of confidence” in the NSTF’s nomination and adjudication processes.

With ongoing support and recognition, the NSTF-South32 Awards will undoubtedly continue to illuminate the path for future generations of scientists and innovators, cementing South Africa’s place on the global stage of scientific excellence.

For those interested in engaging with the NSTF Awards and learning from the winners, there are numerous opportunities. The awards ceremony is broadcast live and later available on NSTF’s YouTube platform, along with talks by previous winners. USB sticks with winners’ talks on them are also distributed to reach those with limited connectivity. Winners are invited to present at NSTF Discussion Forums, which are usually online and open to the public.

Niehaus encourages greater public engagement with the awards and the work of the winners: “I wish people would notice the incredible cutting-edge work that South African scientists and related professionals do. We can all be inspired by them and learn from their knowledge and example.”