A pilgrim’s path to success

Nasya Smith

From journalism to international business

Jamaine Krige

Nasya Smith always knew she wanted more. More flexibility, more travel and more international opportunities. She wanted more ways to put her skills to use in shaping a better world. After years of steadily climbing the ranks in the nonprofit sector, she decided it was time to make a bold move — pursuing a Master’s in International Business Management (MIB).

It was an unconventional choice for someone with a journalism background, but one that has opened new doors for Smith, who was ready to redefine her career path. The flexible, online format of the MIB program at the University of East London was the perfect fit.

In July 2024, she embarked on the Camino Frances, a 780km pilgrimage from France to Spain. But her journey wasn’t just a test of physical endurance — it also reflected the balance she had achieved between her academic pursuits and personal aspirations. As she walked the historic route, Smith was in her final year of studies, proving that even the most demanding life goals can be achieved with determination and strategic planning.

A rising star

Smith launched her career in communications after completing a BA Honours in Journalism and Media Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand in 2016. She immediately put her skills to use, starting as an intern at impact communication firm frayintermedia. Within five years, she was Head of Content, overseeing communication projects and managing campaigns for local and international development organisations.

By 2021, Smith felt it was time to push beyond the familiar boundaries of media and communications. She launched her consulting career and joined Africa No Filter, a non-profit organisation focused on shifting perceptions about the continent, where she served as the Digital and later Events Lead.

A quest for personal and professional freedom

Despite her successful career trajectory, it was time for a change. “I knew I didn’t want a traditional nine-to-five job; I wanted to work from anywhere, collaborate with international organisations and have the freedom to travel,” she recalls.

This realisation inspired Smith’s return to the classroom. At the end of 2021, she applied for an MA in International Business Management at the University of East London through UNICAF, an organisation providing bursaries and access to affordable postgraduate education across Africa.

“I wanted to expand my skill set in a way that would open doors across industries, and I dreamed of getting a degree from an international institution, but until then it had never been financially possible,” she says.

In keeping with her dreams, she opted for an online degree. “The online Master’s programme consists of six modules, each lasting 12 weeks, and you apply to each module as it suits your schedule,” she explains. “The ability to schedule my modules around my commitments gave me the freedom to step away from studies when needed and focus on professional goals and personal aspirations, like my pilgrimage.”

Real-world value of newfound knowledge

A key element of Smith’s success was her ability to integrate academic knowledge into her daily work life. “It’s essential to find ways to practically apply what you’re learning. Otherwise, it’s just knowledge sitting in your head without real-world value,” she advises.

“Many of the skills I acquired during my Master’s degree, like project management, risk assessment and budget planning, I was able to apply in my new events role almost immediately,” she says. “My newfound knowledge gave me the confidence to organise an event in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, as well as a three-day conference in Kenya for 200 people. The degree was a launchpad, but it was the experience I acquired during this time that cemented those skills in this space.”

Smith’s leadership style has also evolved through her studies. “One of the most valuable lessons I learned was the importance of valuing your team. The time-cost-resources triangle in project management emphasises that people are often the most overlooked resource, but if you prioritise their wellbeing, they’ll be more engaged and productive. It’s such a simple thing, but so often neglected.”

A global approach

Networking was another key benefit of her studies. “Even though the programme was online, I built connections with students across Africa through peer-to-peer learning,” she explains. These relationships added an extra dimension to her experience, offering insights from professionals in different industries and regions.

She says her training has prepared her for an ever-changing world influenced by new tech innovations and how to have an international and entrepreneurial outlook. Now, as her degree nears completion, Smith says she feels better prepared to tackle the dynamic business landscape. “The course prepared me to be forward-thinking and adaptable, especially in the face of new technological innovations and the growing need for sustainable global strategies. I have a more international and entrepreneurial outlook, whether I return to the developmental space or branch out to start my own business.”

She says her postgraduate degree has been a stepping stone to a bigger career vision. “Education is never wasted,” she reflects. “A postgraduate qualification will open doors faster than years of experience alone. It’s a tangible way to demonstrate commitment and hard work to potential employers, and it provides a competitive edge in the job market.”

Success on the horizon

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. “One of the biggest challenges was overestimating how much time I would have for my studies,” Smith admits, adding that juggling full-time work and international travel with academic responsibilities required intense discipline. “Life happens, and there will always be something demanding attention to distract you.”

She says it is important to develop a personalised routine: “For me, that meant making study time sacred on weekends and planning something enjoyable when I reached a milestone. It was an amazing feeling when I got the job done and could enjoy something fun … guilt-free!”

Before starting, students should have a firm grasp of what is motivating them and why they are embarking on this path. “It’s this reason that will help you pull through when you start questioning your decisions — something that happens to everyone at one (or multiple points) of this journey.”

Her advice to prospective MBA and postgraduate students? “Don’t be afraid to start at the bottom and work your way up. Apply for every opportunity, and don’t let finances hold you back — there are countless resources out there if you’re willing to search for them. And most importantly, don’t go through it alone — reach out to your peers, friends and mentors for support. Your degree is only a stepping stone. Along with it, you need experience and the soft skills to prepare you for your dream job.”

Looking ahead, Smith is motivated to take her education even further. “I’m already thinking about pursuing a doctorate,” she says. “The MIB has given me the confidence to believe that I can achieve anything I set my mind to.”