Milpark Business School revamps MBA

Segran Nair, Director of Milpark Business School

Fostering resilient, disruptive leaders for a changing world

As economic challenges persist and technological advancements reshape industries, South Africa’s future hinges on a new breed of leaders: those who are agile, bold and deeply ethical, capable of navigating uncertainty, fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth in an ever-changing global landscape. “These are the leaders who will turn the tide against the inequality, unemployment and corruption rampant in society,” explains Director of Milpark Business School Segran Nair.

These are the leaders who his institution is at the forefront of fostering. “At Milpark, we’ve long been known for our focus on providing accessible and high-quality business education,” he says. “But the world is changing rapidly, and as a business school, our relevance is dependent on how we adapt, evolve and innovate our curriculum.”

Under his leadership, the school has reimagined its MBA to address the unique challenges facing South Africa while meeting the needs of the 21st-century economy, empowering students to navigate complexities and equipping them with the tools to seize opportunities in an increasingly competitive market. “Our new curriculum is designed to shape graduates who are comfortable with disruption, able to lead through complexity and possess the confidence to challenge the status quo.”

Future-focused and purpose-driven

With a keen focus on sustainable business practices, resilient and agile leadership and the transformative potential of technology, this reinvigorated programme, which will launch in 2025, is designed to develop the “future-focused, purpose-driven, disruptive leaders that society needs”.

Disruptive leaders, he says, can communicate articulately and respectfully, even when challenging the status quo and speaking truth to power. “These leaders are well-centred, sensitive and skilled in expressing their viewpoints without shying away from difficult conversations. They challenge conventional thinking.”

From an economic perspective, such leaders play a crucial role in driving growth, whether they pursue entrepreneurial ventures or work within organisations. “They focus on creating value, identifying new products and services, and advocating for innovative solutions that ensure sustainability and longevity for their companies,” he explains.

Disrupting the status quo

All of this, he says, is crucial for driving positive change. “There is a stronger emphasis on developing critical thinking, data-driven decision making and practical problem solving skills that will help our students to confidently lead in a VUCA — that is volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous — world through data-driven decision-making, supported by thorough research and understanding. Another critical element, especially in South Africa, is innovation.”

And innovation goes hand in hand with disruption. “Disruption is about embracing the new; it stretches your capabilities, pulls you in different directions while pushing you out of your comfort zone.”

That, he says, is the whole point: “To make sense of uncertainty, to reach out and speak up, and ensure you understand and harness the changes around you. In South Africa, disruption of the status quo is something we desperately need. At Milpark Business School, this is exactly what we’re focused on: shaping disruptive, resilient leaders who embrace new ways of doing things. Leaders who not only contribute to the success of their organisation, but positively impact society.”

Solutions for Africa, by Africa

Milpark’s approach, focusing on innovation, practical relevance and digital technologies to improve accessibility, is aligned with global trends, but deeply rooted in the realities of South Africa: “The challenges we face as a country are vast. We need agile, adaptable individuals who can strategize in the face of political, economic and social risks and collaborate with others to come up with dynamic solutions. Our programme is designed to shape leaders who not only survive in this environment, but thrive, and in doing so lead transformative change.”

Nair says his passion for business and business education in South Africa and Africa stems from the boundless opportunities that lie ahead: “There is tremendous excitement surrounding the potential of our continent. Sometimes, we, as Africans, tend to look north for educational value. However, there are exceptional institutions right here in Africa, including South Africa. We have our own stories to tell, and our own success to celebrate.”

Recognising the pivotal role that entrepreneurship plays in South Africa’s economic future, Milpark’s MBA includes a strong emphasis on fostering an entrepreneurial spirit in its students.

Adapting to student needs

While the revamp has been driven by the changing world of work, it has also been strongly influenced by the changing needs of students. “Technology is disrupting traditional learning platforms, and brick-and-mortar institutions are feeling the pressure,” he explains, adding that shifting demands have seen more people seeking out personalised, digital learning opportunities.

Embracing this shift, Nair says the revamped programme is fully online and remote. “We cater specifically to professional working individuals, many with families to provide for, who don’t have the luxury of taking a year off for studies. Thanks to technology, our students can engage with the programme from the comfort of their homes without putting their lives on hold. Our digital platform allows them to gain the skills they need while maintaining their careers, and we leverage the latest digital tools and platforms to deliver a more accessible, personalised and relevant learning experience.”

But it’s not just about the learning, he adds. “It’s also about feeling connected, and we prioritise high levels of engagement from our staff, ensuring that every individual receives the support they need.”

Online learning for a digital world

According to Nair, transitioning from a traditional brick-and-mortar setting to an online environment is no small feat: “But our faculty, with its extensive knowledge and practical experience, has accepted the challenge and excelled!”

And while the normalisation of online learning has certainly accelerated over the past few years — especially post-Covid — there are still lingering perceptions that it’s somehow inferior to in-person education.

But this, says Nair, is not the case. “We focus on creating a robust online learning experience that is engaging, interactive, and rich in content. Our faculty are not just experts in their fields; they are also skilled at facilitating discussions and connecting with students in a virtual environment. This ensures that our students receive the same quality of education and same level of support they would in a traditional classroom setting.”

Employers and recruiters are increasingly recognising the value of online qualifications: “Many of our students are already in the workforce, applying their learning in real-time to their roles. They come to class after long workdays, bringing their full selves into the learning environment, which speaks volumes to their commitment. The ability to manage studies while maintaining a career demonstrates adaptability, resilience, discipline, and time management — qualities that are valued in the workplace.”

Nurturing the changemakers

The MBA programme, he cautions, is not for everyone. “Individuals must be willing to do the hard work of challenging their perspectives and approaches, and if they resist this change they may find the program quite challenging,” he laughs. “We aim to cultivate different ways of seeing oneself and the world, and aid our students in finding their unique leadership voice.”

Students come from diverse backgrounds and have unique personality types each requiring unique approaches, but they have one thing in common: “We specifically target career-oriented individuals who are invested in developing the skills they need to progress in their careers and change their organisations and the world they operate in for the better. And because of our programme’s practical relevance, they often do.”