SONA2022: What comes first Mr President? The country, or the ANC?

The editor-in-chief of the Mail & Guardian Ron Derby and deputy editor Athandiwe Saba chat with Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung Southern Africa political affairs programme manager Rebona Tau and political analyst professor William Gumede about the current state of the nation and what President Cyril Ramaphosa should address at the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) happening on 10 February 2022. 

Most, if not all economies has been struggling since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but according to Tau, the pandemic also exposed the inequalities in South Africa. 

The president said “thuma mina” (send me) – should this SONA be more about him accounting and reporting back to the people of South Africa about the promises he made and what progress has been made instead of making more promises?  

What should come first on the list of priorities for the president? The African National Congress or the country and it’s people? The address will be telling considering the events that have taken place leading up to this moment. 

Get the details and don’t forget to react and leave us a thumbs up when you’re done listening.

Catch our live reaction the the 2022 SONA on Twitter Spaces at 21:00 SAST hosted by conversation strategist and media host Ashraf Garda, alongside the M&G’s editor-in-chief Ron Derby, deputy editor Athandiwe Saba and award-winning speaker, political analyst, academic, and diversity trainer Asanda Ngoasheng.  

Don’t miss our interactive post-SONA session hosted by the M&G alongside Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung Southern Africa with a panel of expert analysts and a live studio audience live from the city of Cape Town from 08:30 SAST. 

