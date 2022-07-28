PODCAST | The ANC policy conference with Gwede Mantashe

The ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has maintained that its cadre deployment policy will stay despite findings by chief justice Raymond Zondo in his state capture report determining that it was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The Mail & Guardian spoke to Mantashe on the days leading to the ANC policy conference on whether its deployment policy was the root cause of corruption and state capture.

