PODCAST | NEC member on the ANC’s electoral reform and state capture

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile has released a set of rules for the nomination and election of national executive committee (NEC) members for the much anticipated December elective conference.

In the guidelines about the rules of electing NEC members, which were sent to provincial secretaries, Mashatile states that all campaigns must submit detailed financial reports to the electoral committee, headed by former president Kgalema Motlanthe. The Mail & Guardian spoke to national executive committee member Nonceba Mhlauli on the ANC’s electoral reform and state capture findings by chief justice Raymond Zondo.

