PODCAST | Mail & Guardian journalists on the ANC policy conference

We have entered into what many call the ‘silly season’ in the African National Congress, the governing party in South Africa, and the Mail & Guardian has decided it was only right that the team which has been bringing you the current and in depth stories on all things politics explain some of the key issues the agency will have to deal with head on.

As many know, the ANC’s election kicks off with a policy conference. This is where about five thousand of its delegates nationwide come together, congregate, discuss and form new policy positions for the next five years. This is also a time where those with a vested interest in leadership positions within the ANC gauge the balance of forces ahead of the party’s elective conference coming up in December.

We have prepared a wholesome meal for our readers where we look at some of the key issues in the leading party that will undoubtedly make for robust conversation when the ANC congregates.

The M&G looks at some of the key issues in the ANC that will undoubtedly make for robust conversation as the party congregates

The M&G chats with national executive committee member Nonceba Mhlauli on the ANC's electoral reform and state capture findings

We chat with Gwede Mantashe on the days leading to the ANC policy conference and the root cause of corruption and state capture

The Mail & Guardian journalists discuss the step aside rule, its genesis and role in the ANC's renewal programme with NEC member Pule Mabe
