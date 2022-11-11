PODCAST | How South Africa, ANC changed in the years of Jacob Zuma

In the second of the Mail & Guardian’s six-part podcast series on the story of the ANC after the Polokwane conference of 2007, we focus on the changes that came after the election of Jacob Zuma.

After he came into power, the functioning of state and the party would change quite significantly, but it was a slow start as he sought to assure markets that not too much would change to a South African story that was a darling amongst emerging market investors.

In this podcast, Editor-in-Chief, Ron Derby, is joined once again by Paddy Harper who chat to Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services – who is gunning for a top six position in the party’s elective conference in December.

