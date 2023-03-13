Account

Podcasts

PODCAST | The human cost of South Africa’s mining and corporate riches

A restricted area warning sign sits on the site of old kimberlite rock tailings beside a water filled excavation pit at the Voorspoed diamond mine, operated by De Beers SA, in Kroonstad, South Africa. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

Use the player below to listen & subscribe in your favourite podcast app

In this podcast, we explore the colonial and apartheid-era policies and practices that modelled the exploitative and exclusive nature of mining in South Africa, a legacy that continues to shape the economic, social, and legal landscape of the present-day mining industry.

Various accounts from mining-affected community members, as captured in Lawyers for Human Rights and Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung’s 2022 report The Impact and Assessment of Improper Mine Closures in South Africa: Community Perspectives on Human Rights, reveal the demographic and socioeconomic landscape that evolved from apartheid spatial planning and a mining legacy that remains largely unchanged.

Don’t forget to leave us a thumbs up when you’re done listening. 

You’ll find previous episodes here.

Are you enjoying your Mail & Guardian subscription? Give us your feedback here.

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest episodes

PODCAST | The human cost of South Africa’s mining and...

M&G LISTEN

A common thread in our mining history has been inequality – mining companies still avoid their social obligations during and post mining

PODCAST | “SA Needs a Reset”

M&G LISTEN

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh chats with Prince Mashele about Operation Dudula, Eskom Crisis, Cyril Ramaphosa, EFF Parliament, 2024 Election

PODCAST | The state of the nation

M&G LISTEN

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh chats with Lukhone Mnguni about loadshedding, South Africa's governance crisis, the 55th ANC National Conference, and SONA

PODCAST | ‘We’ve failed as clinicians’: This HIV doctor is...

M&G Listen

HIV doctor Francois Venter explains why the treatment of obese people reminds him of the bad old days of the HIV epidemic.
Advertising

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×