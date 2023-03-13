PODCAST | The human cost of South Africa’s mining and corporate riches

In this podcast, we explore the colonial and apartheid-era policies and practices that modelled the exploitative and exclusive nature of mining in South Africa, a legacy that continues to shape the economic, social, and legal landscape of the present-day mining industry.

Various accounts from mining-affected community members, as captured in Lawyers for Human Rights and Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung’s 2022 report The Impact and Assessment of Improper Mine Closures in South Africa: Community Perspectives on Human Rights, reveal the demographic and socioeconomic landscape that evolved from apartheid spatial planning and a mining legacy that remains largely unchanged.

