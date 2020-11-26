ANC: ‘We’re operating under conditions of anarchy’

Last Friday, the ANC unveiled its discussion documents ahead of its national general council (NGC) meeting. The party’s deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte, then sent a letter to national, provincial and branch leaders with a link to the documents and a Google doc on which they could make their inputs.

The documents paint a picture of an organisation in crisis, to the point of saying: “Some form of organisational state of emergency” needs to be imposed on the ANC and that “We cannot start the process of renewal under conditions of anarchy.”