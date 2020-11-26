Subscribe
Politics

ANC: 'We're operating under conditions of anarchy'

  
Do as I say, not as I do: The ANC launch of its 2019 elections manifesto in Durban in January last year. The party is finding it difficult to implement its clean-up resolutions. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Last Friday, the ANC unveiled its discussion documents ahead of its national general council (NGC) meeting. The party’s deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte, then sent a letter to national, provincial and branch leaders with a link to the documents and a Google doc on which they could make their inputs. 

The documents paint a picture of an organisation in crisis, to the point of saying: “Some form of organisational state of emergency” needs to be imposed on the ANC and that “We cannot start the process of renewal under conditions of anarchy.” 

Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Athandiwe Saba is a multi award-winning journalist who is passionate about data, human interest issues, governance and everything that isn’t on social media. She is an author, an avid reader and trying to find the answer to the perfect balance between investigative journalism, online audiences and the decline in newspaper sales. It’s a rough world and a rewarding profession.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

