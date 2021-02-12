ANC’s eThekwini region says party must back Magashule and Zuma

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule in the party’s key eThekwini region have launched a national programme to convince other party structures to back the two leaders ahead of their corruption trials.
The group, led by Mzomuhle Dube, a branch leader from Durban, says the two are being “persecuted” because of their political beliefs in a bid to “collapse” the ANC and create the space for South Africa to be ruled by a coalition of opposition parties.
