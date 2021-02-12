Subscribe
ANC’s eThekwini region says party must back Magashule and Zuma

David Mahlobo, Ace Magashule and Jacob Zuma during the announcement of new ANC leadership at the 54th African National Congress (ANC) national conference. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)
0

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule in the party’s key eThekwini region have launched a national programme to convince other party structures to back the two leaders ahead of their corruption trials.

The group, led by Mzomuhle Dube, a branch leader from Durban, says the two are being “persecuted” because of their political beliefs in a bid to “collapse” the ANC and create the space for South Africa to be ruled by a coalition of opposition parties.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

