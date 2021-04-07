Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Pillay’s pension: Another court defeat for Mkhwebane

Public protector (PP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Lindile Mbontsi/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
0

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane suffered another court defeat on Wednesday when the high court in Pretoria dismissed her application for leave to appeal its December ruling setting aside her report on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan when he was finance minister.

A full bench found that there was no reasonable prospect that another court would reach a different conclusion regarding Gordhan’s legal challenge to the report.

In December, the court concluded that Mkhwebane had made a material error of law when she decided that Gordhan’s approval in 2010, during his tenure as finance minister, of the early retirement of South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay was improper.

It held that her report, which recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa take disciplinary action against Gordhan, was therefore irrational and could not stand.

Mkhwebane sought leave to appeal the judgment as a whole but the court dismissed this with costs.


The court also dismissed an application for leave to cross-appeal by Gordhan and Pillay to challenge the judgment in as far as the court a quo had struck down parts of his founding affidavit because the tone was condescending and combative towards the public protector.

Last month advocate Dali Mpofu, who appeared for Mkhwebane, referred to this when he cross-examined Gordhan on behalf of former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane at the Zondo commission into state capture.

But the court held that the issues raised both in the application for leave to appeal and in theirs to cross-appeal were fully covered and considered in the December judgment and hence there was no prospect either would succeed.

“We are satisfied that all the issues in the application for leave to appeal and cross-appeal were fully covered and considered in the judgment. We are therefore of the view that there are no reasonable prospects of success of the appeal … Therefore, the application for leave to appeal and cross-appeal the judgment fall to be dismissed,” the court ruled. 

Mkhwebane has lost several court challenges, with damning findings being made about her competence. Her fitness to hold office is under scrutiny by parliament after the ANC voted with the Democratic Alliance to establish a committee to initiate an impeachment process.

The initial article on this ruling incorrectly cited this as an application for leave to appeal a court judgment striking down the public protector’s report implicating the minister in the establishment of an illicit intelligence-gathering unit in Sars. We apologise for the error.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Millions paid out but Bloemfontein roads give no joy

The Mangaung metro has paid R2-billion to engineering companies — R524-million to GladAfrica — but has little to show for it except congested roads and broken infrastructure
khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘I’m comfortable in my own wheels’ — Sandile...

Sandile Mkhize opens up how competition reinjected the drive back into his life
Luke Feltham

More top stories

Education

Five KZN campuses closed after prospective students ‘invade’

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Wednesday closed its five KwaZulu-Natal campuses until further notice after scores of prospective students descended on its...
Bongekile Macupe
National

Unions vow to drag SABC back to court over “unfair”...

Three unions say the selection process for workers to be sacked was “flawed” and question why the cash-strapped public broadcaster hired an external marketing agency
Chris Gilili
Politics

Pillay’s pension: Another court defeat for Mkhwebane

High court dismisses the public protector’s bid to appeal a ruling striking down her findings against Pravin Gordhan on Ivan Pillay’s Sars retirement
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Niehaus dismisses talk of nationwide shutdown

The protest is reportedly in response to the ANC’s step-aside decision that affects the likes of Ace Magashule and other party heavyweights
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.