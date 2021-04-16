Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Judicial and politics intersect as new judges sought for apex court

Deeper issues: Judges Dhaya Pillay (above) and Bashier Vally are among those applicants being interviewed by the JSC who have penned judgments that went against former president Jacob Zuma. Photos: Oupa Nkosi/Judges Matter
0

There was much of the profound in this week’s interviews with candidates to fill two vacancies on the Constitutional Court, but inevitably there was politics too, enough to help those undermining the judiciary get home in the court of public opinion — for now.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.


Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Judicial and politics intersect as new judges sought for apex...

The chief justice played into the hands of Julius Malema at a point at which the judiciary is weathering a political onslaught that too shall pass
emsie ferreira
Politics

Cyril & co rise as Ace’s plot bombs

Magashule’s group and ANC outsiders have made moves to get the president and others to also stand aside
Paddy Harper

More top stories

National

Mlambo invites commentary on claims of judicial capture, again

A candidate for the Northern Cape bench lucidly explained in reply to the Gauteng Judge President that bribing a judge is a lottery you are bound to lose
emsie ferreira
Opinion

Alcohol lobby’s data is wobbly

A recent report by the alcohol industry contradicting established research and should be thoroughly questioned
janet jobson & onesisa mtwa
Environment

Carbon dioxide, methane levels surge despite Covid-19 lockdowns

Carbon dioxide levels are now higher than at any time in past 3.6-million years
sheree bega
Africa

Africa could produce a Covid-19 vaccine sooner than you think

In mere months, Moderna transformed an old Polaroid factory in America into a state-of-the-art vaccine-production centre. Why can’t we do the same?
Laura Lopez Gonzalez
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.