Judicial and politics intersect as new judges sought for apex court

There was much of the profound in this week’s interviews with candidates to fill two vacancies on the Constitutional Court, but inevitably there was politics too, enough to help those undermining the judiciary get home in the court of public opinion — for now.
There’s a lot more to this story.
To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.
It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In