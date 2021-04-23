Subscribe
Zandile Gumede: 'Most want (graft-accused) Mama'

  
Won’t go: Zandile Gumede has bail of R50 000 over corruption and fraud charges linked to a solid waste tender. Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
0

Supporters of corruption-charged ANC leaders facing the April 30 step-aside deadline are preparing to nominate them for regional and provincial leadership positions at the party’s pre-conference branch general meetings.

The push-back by backers of key ANC leaders from the so-called radical economic transformation faction — including former eThekwini chairperson Zandile Gumede — will begin in earnest at the branch general meetings this weekend.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Zandile Gumede won’t step aside from being nominated ANC regional chair in KwaZulu-Natal
