 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Mbeki tells ANC that land without compensation goes against the party’s Freedom Charter

Defending his own administration’s stance on Zimbabwe
Former president Thabo Mbeki has likened the ANC’s decision to expropriate land without compensation to an ‘Africanist’ position advanced by the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

Former president Thabo Mbeki has likened the ANC’s decision to expropriate land without compensation to an ‘Africanist’ position advanced by the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC). 

In a document the former statesmen penned to the party’s national working committee, he argues that the ANC should not proceed with the Constitutional amendment of section 25

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Mbeki tells ANC that land without compensation goes against the...

‘This would be a very serious disincentive to investment,’ says Thabo Mbeki in a document arguing that the ANC should not proceed with the Constitutional amendment of section 25
Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

Micro-hydropower lights up an Eastern Cape village

There is hidden potential for small hydropower plants in South Africa
sheree bega

More top stories

Politics

Mbeki tells ANC that land without compensation goes against the...

‘This would be a very serious disincentive to investment,’ says Thabo Mbeki in a document arguing that the ANC should not proceed with the Constitutional amendment of section 25
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Gigaba denies he allowed Gupta allies to strong-arm SAA into...

The former minister was confronted with testimony that the airline was bullied, including by his special adviser, on his watch
emsie ferreira
Coronavirus

The EVDS will schedule your appointments six weeks apart. Here’s...

South Africa has doubled the interval for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. We take a look at what other countries have done and the evidence for the move
aisha abdool karim & Joan Van Dyk
Coronavirus

Education sector prepares for mass vaccination drive to beat J&J...

More than half a million basic education-sector workers are set to receive the vaccination in the next two weeks
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×