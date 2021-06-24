 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Allies warned Ace against taking his party to court

Determined: Ace Magashule is persisting in his court action against his own party. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

Allies of suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule tried to persuade him against challenging the party in court, insiders say. 

Two people in Magashule’s circle said national executive committee (NEC) members Dakota Legoete and Tony Yengeni — who have been by his side during his court appearances — have urged him not to continue with the court challenge against the ANC’s decision that he step aside. 

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Section 25: ANC snubs EFF after negotiations impasse

The ANC is searching for alternatives to end months of negotiations with the EFF on the land question
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Allies warned Ace against taking his party to court

Magashule is expected to argue that the step-aside rule 25.7 is unconstitutional and unlawful
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

National

KZN education ‘capture’ claims persist

Whistleblower says more tender procedures have been bypassed in favour of connected auditor
Paddy Harper
National

The trouble with clamouring for the Constitutional Court to rule...

Despite the public interest in the ruling, the commission’s deadline has become irrelevant as it abandoned hope of forcing the former president to testify
emsie ferreira
National

Q&A Sessions: Judge Navi Pillay, a woman of many firsts

Judge Navi Pillay talks to Athandiwe Saba about being the daughter of a bus driver, a little girl who swore at school, and the pressure of being a leading woman in the world while being a mother at home
Athandiwe Saba
Politics

Section 25: ANC snubs EFF after negotiations impasse

The ANC is searching for alternatives to end months of negotiations with the EFF on the land question
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×