 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Special Investigating Unit records detail Zweli Mkhize’s role in Digital Vibes looting

There is evidence that the suspended minister of health, Zweli Mkhize, has directly and indirectly received gratifications from Digital Vibes. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

There is evidence that the suspended minister of health, Zweli Mkhize, has directly and indirectly received gratifications from Digital Vibes

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Athandiwe Saba is a multi award-winning journalist who is passionate about data, human interest issues, governance and everything that isn’t on social media. She is an author, an avid reader and trying to find the answer to the perfect balance between investigative journalism, online audiences and the decline in newspaper sales. It’s a rough world and a rewarding profession.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Special Investigating Unit records detail Zweli Mkhize’s role in Digital...

In its court document, the SIU sets out its case against the alleged fraudulent and corrupt relationship between Digital Vibes, Mkhize and the health department — and asks for a tender worth R150-million to be set aside and money paid back
Athandiwe Saba
National

The basic income grant is surely on the horizon

It is becoming clear SA needs a BIG, as many ANC cabinet members, opposition parties and experts agree. But there is still dissent from some quarters
Lizeka Tandwa & Sarah Smit & Emsie Ferreira

More top stories

Politics

Special Investigating Unit records detail Zweli Mkhize’s role in Digital...

In its court document, the SIU sets out its case against the alleged fraudulent and corrupt relationship between Digital Vibes, Mkhize and the health department — and asks for a tender worth R150-million to be set aside and money paid back
Athandiwe Saba
National

The basic income grant is surely on the horizon

It is becoming clear SA needs a BIG, as many ANC cabinet members, opposition parties and experts agree. But there is still dissent from some quarters
Lizeka Tandwa & Sarah Smit & Emsie Ferreira
National

Bargaining council looks into complaint against Blade Nzimande

Two months before the long-serving higher education director general was suspended, he reported Nzimande to the bargaining council
Edwin Naidu
Politics

Ace claims the state’s witness

The ANC’s suspended secretary general believes the state’s witness is, in fact, the defence’s witness
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×