 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

ANC secretaries called to Luthuli House to double-check the candidate list

The ANC's Luthuli House headquarters.
The ANC's Luthuli House headquarters. (Gallo)
0

As threats of court action mount and ongoing violence derail the ANC’s candidate selection process for the second time, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte is taking extra caution to ensure the party registers the correct candidates with the electoral commission of South Africa (IEC). 

In a communique sent to provincial secretaries and provincial coordinators, Duarte ordered that each of them come to the party headquarters at Luthuli House to “sit with the registration teams and go over their lists”.

As of Wednesday 15 September, Duarte states that all secretaries and coordinators in each province or their designated representative must go over each list from 8.30am until 6pm as agreed in the secretariat forum. 

The secretaries invited to Luthuli House on Wednesday are from the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga. 

Secretaries from Gauteng, Limpopo and Western Cape will be at the headquarters on Thursday and on Friday, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape secretaries will take their turn at inspecting their council candidates. 

The move comes after the ANC bungled its registration with the IEC when it failed to submit candidates in 93 municipalities for the local government elections that were initially scheduled for 27 October. 

On Monday, 11 September, the IEC announced that it would reopen the registration of candidates. This comes after the constitutional court rejected the commission’s application to postpone the local government elections to February on the grounds that the Covid-19 pandemic would render it not free and fair. 

The elections will happen on 1 November and the IEC may now hold voter registration drives, which will happen on 18 and 19 September. Party candidates may still be registered on 20 and 21 September.

The provincial list committee ordered the North West interim provincial committee, headed by Hlomane Chauke, to re-run its candidate selection process, which has been at odds with the interim structure. 

Chauke, in a letter seen by the Mail & Guardian, rejected the order saying that because of time constraints this was not possible. 

Speaking to the M&G on Monday, Chauke said the call was made after some regions and branches intended to manipulate the council candidate selection. 

He said the province had failed to meet the 11 September deadline to resubmit its list to Luthuli House and asked for an extension from Duarte of two days. 

Blame for the mishap, which could have seen the ANC losing control of over 30 municipalities, was directed at provincial secretaries and the secretary general’s office now in Duarte’s hands. 

The ANC also failed to pay its IEC deposits for a significant number of its council candidates. This, coupled with the recent strike action by its staff, landed the party in hot water. The party has failed to pay salaries for more than three months and, for the past 18 months, provident funds have not been paid.

Party treasurer general Paul Mashatile is said to have paid the first trench of staff salaries to junior staff after the party embarked on a crowdfunding initiative. One ANC staff member said the strike was continuing, adding that at least 70 staff members in Luthuli House alone had not been paid. 

The debacle over salaries could mean the party might yet again not meet a candidate list submission deadline. 

Staff members are planning to hold a meeting on Wednesday after a meeting with management to discuss their next step, a senior staff member said. 

KwaZulu-Natal provincial leaders want a heightened police presence in areas it has identified as hotspots to try to prevent an escalation of political violence linked to the party’s candidates list.

The party will also postpone political activities in areas where threats of attack are detected, after three women were killed in a drive-by shooting at an ANC meeting in Inanda’s Newtown C in north Durban on Saturday night.

Five other people were injured in the attack on the meeting at the Buhlebethu Primary School, called to elect an ANC ward candidate. 

The shootings — and other incidents of violence at ANC branch meetings in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend  — have sparked fears of a repeat of the wave of killings that took place before and during the ANC candidate election process in the province in 2016.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Record number of land and environmental defenders killed globally in...

In South Africa, environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase and police detective Leroy Bruwer were killed
sheree bega
National

Justice ministry still to deliver justice in wrongful dismissal case

Senior officials who allegedly got a state worker wrongfully dismissed have remained in their jobs
Eunice Stoltz

More top stories

Politics

ANC secretaries called to Luthuli House to double-check the candidate...

Deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte ordered that they come to the party headquarters to ‘sit with the registration teams and go over their lists’
Lizeka Tandwa
Top Six

Make Brazil great again: Bolsonaro’s right-wing policies are not the...

To understand more about what’s going on in South America’s most populous country, and what might happen next, The Continent spoke to João Bosco Monte, the head of the Brazil Africa Institute
the continent
Environment

Record number of land and environmental defenders killed globally in...

In South Africa, environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase and police detective Leroy Bruwer were killed
sheree bega
Politics

A Madikizela win against Mabuyane could tilt the scales against...

Babalo Madikizela is considering standing against Oscar Mabuyane to become chair of the key Eastern Cape ANC region in December
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×