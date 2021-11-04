Poll snippets you may have missed

Phoenix

While the Democratic Alliance’s racist “heroes” campaign poster in Phoenix in eThekwini raised political hackles around the country, it appeared to have been better received by the residents of the wards in the predominantly Indian area.

The DA retained control of four of the five Phoenix wards in Monday’s poll, beating the ANC and independents aligned with the Forum 4 Service Delivery. And it took the fifth — ward 50 — off the ANC.