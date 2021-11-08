What the EFF wants in coalition talks

The ANC might be forced to give up control of the City of Ekurhuleni as coalition talks between the governing party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) look to reach an advanced stage this week.

According to party insiders, the EFF has indicated that it would like to govern in Ekurhuleni, in an exchange that would see the ANC benefitting from an EFF vote in Johannesburg.

The ANC needs 136 seats to regain Johannesburg, having won 91 during last week’s local government elections. The EFF won 29 seats in the City of Johannesburg council, meaning even with its support, the ANC would still need to woo smaller parties, including the Patriotic Alliance which won eight seats.