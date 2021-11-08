 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

What the EFF wants in coalition talks

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema makes a speech during a press conference after announcing official results of South African local government elections. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
0

The ANC might be forced to give up control of the City of Ekurhuleni as coalition talks between the governing party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) look to reach an advanced stage this week. 

According to party insiders, the EFF has indicated that it would like to govern in Ekurhuleni, in an exchange that would see the ANC benefitting from an EFF vote in Johannesburg

The ANC needs 136 seats to regain Johannesburg, having won 91 during last week’s local government elections. The EFF won 29 seats in the City of Johannesburg council, meaning even with its support, the ANC would still need to woo smaller parties, including the Patriotic Alliance which won eight seats.

Vote for an independent media

We’re sorry, only M&G subscribers have access to this article. But if our stories helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community.

Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Right now it will cost you just R5 for your first month. Sign up here.

Vote for an independent media

Keep reading for just R5 for your first month.

If our elections coverage helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword. Subscribe for just R5 in your first month.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

KZN’s ANC premier calls for peaceful post-election transition

Support for the governing party decreased to 41.4% in KwaZulu-Natal while that for the Inkatha Freedom Party rose to 24.29%
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

What the EFF wants in coalition talks

M&G Premium

The EFF is said to have indicated that it will be happy to give the ANC Johannesburg for Ekurhuleni and Scopa during preliminary negotiations
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage four

The state power utility, saddled with a creaking generation infrastructure, has been forced to increase rolling blackouts to avoid overwhelming the national grid
Sarah Smit
Africa

Mass arrests of Tigrayans sow fear in Ethiopia

Far from Ethiopia war front, mass arrests ensnare fearful Tigrayans
Robbie Corey Boulet
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×