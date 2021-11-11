Apartheid truths die with De Klerk

Frederik Willem de Klerk, apartheid’s last president who died in Cape Town on Wednesday from cancer at the age of 85, was a joint winner of the Nobel peace prize in 1993 along with Nelson Mandela.
De Klerk unbanned the ANC and other anti-apartheid political formations and led the National Party, which had ruled South African since 1948, into the negotiations process and the transition to democracy in 1994.
