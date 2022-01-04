‘Dodgy Vibes’ Zweli Mkhize for next ANC president?

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s recent appearances, after his fall from grace over the R150-million Digital Vibes corruption report, have been largely limited to posters punting him as the next ANC president.

It is perhaps an apt metaphor for how disconnected from a corruption-weary society the ANC’s membership is. It is also not surprising that the party’s national share of the electoral vote plummeted to below 50% at this year’s local government vote, for the first time since the country’s first democratic elections in 1994.