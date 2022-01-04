 Subscribe or Login

‘Dodgy Vibes’ Zweli Mkhize for next ANC president?

Ambitious: Whether Zweli Mkhize’s career has been terminally tainted by corruption remains to be seen. Photo: Leon Sadiki/ City Press/Gallo Images
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s recent appearances, after his fall from grace over the R150-million Digital Vibes corruption report, have been largely limited to posters punting him as the next ANC president.  

It is perhaps an apt metaphor for how disconnected from a corruption-weary society the ANC’s membership is. It is also not surprising that the party’s national share of the electoral vote plummeted to below 50% at this year’s local government vote, for the first time since the country’s first democratic elections in 1994. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

