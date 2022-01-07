 Subscribe or Login

Politics

ANC: A corrupt party culture leads to a corrupt government

Struggle accounting: Corruption opens the ruling party to criticism such as when Economic Freedom Fighters paraded a mock ANC coffin. (Photo: Marco Longari/AFP)
0

If the organisational culture of a liberation or independence movement — when in opposition — is soft on corruption in order to safeguard unity, condones using corrupt means to attain political ends and allows those managing organisational finances to do so without accountability, the government such a movement runs when it captures power will very quickly develop a culture of corruption.  

This has been the case for the ANC when it operated as an exile opposition movement: tolerating corruption by certain powerful leaders, not strictly enforcing accountability in the management of funds, discouraging criticism of leaders’ behaviour by ordinary members and fostering a culture of corruption even before the party came to power in 1994.  

Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G’s subscriber community

*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

William Gumede

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

ANC: A corrupt party culture leads to a corrupt government

M&G Premium

Incompetence, corruption and cronyism are part of many liberation organisations for complex reasons, but such organisational culture tends to persist into government.
william gumede
National

Parliament fire: attack or plain negligence?

M&G Premium

Rumours abound about the quality of public works upkeep and the person arrested for arson
Eunice Stoltz
Friday

Robbie Shakespeare: A silence louder than a bomb

M&G Premium

A master of feel, Robbie Shakespeare’s bass spoke through the silence
Kwanele Sosibo
Politics

Conference battles and alliances will determine Ramaphosa’s ANC future

M&G Premium

A busy year looms for Ramaphosa and allies as he fights to lead the ANC and the country come 2024.
Paddy Harper & Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×