Gungubele asks if Sisulu did not cross a line in law

  
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele. (Photo by PRESIDENCY OF SOUTH AFRICA/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
0

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s extraordinary attack on the judiciary had left him worried the government was not doing enough to protect it, because if faith in the courts and Constitution was lost anarchy would follow.

“If you look at the article, the reference it makes to the judges, it is highly degrading, degrading without facts. Sometimes I think judges have been attacked several times, and we have tried to defend them, but I don’t think we are doing well,” he told the Mail & Guardian on Friday. “I think as the government and society we can do more.”

Emsie Ferreira
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

