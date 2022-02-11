Ten years post-ANC, Julius Malema is in a ‘much better place’

This time 10 years ago, it looked like it was game over for Julius Malema.

The suspension of the then-president of the ANC Youth League by the party’s national disciplinary committee for five years was about to be converted to an expulsion after his appeal failed.

Malema, ANCYL deputy president Floyd Shivambu and several others had been charged with various offences, including storming the party’s national general council meeting in Durban and threatening to bring about regime change in neighbouring Botswana.