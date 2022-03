eThekwini speaker Thabani Nyawose was one of the key leaders of the KwaZulu-Natal leg of the campaign to elect Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in 2017.

Nyawose, at the time an ordinary branch chairperson, led the initial resistance to the outcome of the “stolen” November 2015 KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference, at which Sihle Zikalala defeated sitting chairperson Senzo Mchunu, with the result being overturned by the high court in late 2017.