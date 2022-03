The ANC plans a massive overhaul of its committees, with some prominent names outside of its national executive committee (NEC) likely to join the ruling party’s crucial disciplinary committee as it prepares for the fallout from the damning Zondo commission report.

ANC leaders who have been implicated in the report include national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane. The report found that there is cause for criminal investigation against the two.