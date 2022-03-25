Subscribe

Zikalala attacks the judiciary to woo ANC’s ‘radical economic transformation’ faction

The KwaZulu-Natal premier and ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala appears to have his eye on the national and provincial conferences later this year (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
KwaZulu-Natal Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala is the latest senior party leader to take aim at the judiciary in the run-up to the party’s elective national conference in December, calling for a “debate” on the supremacy of the constitutional court over parliament.

Zikalala will attempt to secure a second term as chairperson at the ANC’s provincial conference later this year. 

The radical economic transformation (RET) faction in KwaZulu-Natal is looking at either finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube or eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda as potential candidates for chairperson on its initial slates.

Paddy Harper
