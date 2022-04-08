Subscribe

Step-aside rule could ruin Zandile Gumede’s plans for top ANC job

Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede will contest the position of chairperson of the eThekwini ANC region at the weekend, but is unlikely to be able to take office should she win the race.

Gumede, the serving regional chair, will stand against eThekwini speaker, Thabani Nyawose, as chairperson at the regional conference despite having fallen foul of the party’s step-aside rule over the R400-million Durban Solid Waste corruption case.

However, Gumede is likely to be told by the party leadership to step aside from her new post and not take up any of the chairperson’s duties if she is successful, as has been the case of other ANC leaders in similar situations.

Paddy Harper
