The ANC in the Eastern Cape is preparing to hold its long-awaited provincial conference at which three party leaders will go head-to-head.

As the ANC’s third largest province, after Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape will inevitably have some leverage when the party heads to its national elective conference in December.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa’s job up for grabs, many of his allies have visited the province in an attempt to sway those not backing him.