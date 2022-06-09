Fraser’s strike against Ramaphosa has been a long time coming

In politics, timing is key. Arthur Fraser’s opening of a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa came a fortnight before the expected release of the final instalment of the Zondo Commission Report, which promises to deal with the excesses of the State Security Agency (SSA) on his watch.

The list is long but the testimony directly implicating Fraser includes that he sidelined senior officials, bypassed the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence when appointing deputy directors general and personally signed off on a R20-million payment to co-opt the media.