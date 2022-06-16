Subscribe

Politics

Why Ramaphosa farm theft woes pose a headache for Zweli Mkhize’s campaign

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
0

While the latest scandal around President Cyril Ramaphosa — believed to have been engineered by the so-called radical economic transformation (RET) faction of the governing party — will no doubt be used as a weapon in internal battles, it will not serve Zweli Mkhize, who is on the back foot in his campaign to become ANC president in December. 

Those aligned to Mkhize believe that the recent developments around Ramaphosa will only serve to create a third force which would feed from the perceived Mkhize camp. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Why Ramaphosa farm theft woes pose a headache for Zweli...

M&G Premium

While Cyril Ramaphosa's detractors revel in his possible demise in the wake of the case opened against him, those in Mkhize’s corner see a no-win for the ANC as a whole
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

OPINION| Global nuclear disarmament is long overdue

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is a step in the right direction, but the world will remain unbalanced while nine states still hold these dangerous weapons
kate hudson
National

Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane he will see her in court

The president rejected the demand that he lift her suspension as public protector and said he would defend his decision in a legal challenge she sought to bring
emsie ferreira
National

Experts say Eastern Cape political killings may soon be as...

M&G PREMIUM

Corruption and greed blamed as political rivalries turn increasingly violent in the region
Max Matavire
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×