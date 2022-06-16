Why Ramaphosa farm theft woes pose a headache for Zweli Mkhize’s campaign

While the latest scandal around President Cyril Ramaphosa — believed to have been engineered by the so-called radical economic transformation (RET) faction of the governing party — will no doubt be used as a weapon in internal battles, it will not serve Zweli Mkhize, who is on the back foot in his campaign to become ANC president in December.

Those aligned to Mkhize believe that the recent developments around Ramaphosa will only serve to create a third force which would feed from the perceived Mkhize camp.