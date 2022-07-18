The ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) has kept Jacob Zuma involved in all its plans for its conference scheduled for 23 and 24 July, highlighting the former president’s continued influence in the running of the ruling party in his home province.
KwaZulu-Natal conference ‘do or die’ for the ANC’s existence in the province
