Zikalala, Duma top choices for ANC KwaZulu-natal chairperson

The battle for ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson is likely to be a two-way contest between sitting chairperson and premier Sihle Zikalala, and senior party MP Siboniso Duma, with any challengers needing to be nominated from the floor.

By yesterday, branches from the majority of the ANC’s 11 regions in the province had only nominated the two, and Emalahleni chairperson Ntuthuko Mahlaba, for the position of chair of the region, a contest which will be decided at the party’s provincial conference at the weekend.