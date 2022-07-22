NPA admits more should have been done to support state prosecutor who resigned for fear of vindictive Malema

Prosecutorial accountability in the Eastern Cape may mean different strokes for different folks. One prosecutor had to resign over an assignment she did not want for fear of being victimised, while another still has his job, despite being booted off a high profile case because a judge found him to be untrustworthy.

National Prosecution Authority (NPA) bosses in the Eastern Cape forced state prosecutor Elna Smit to resign because she did not want to prosecute Julius Malema for discharging a weapon in public, fearing she may be subjected to race-fuelled jibes by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader.