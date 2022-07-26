Sihle Zikalala out in the cold in ANC provincial executive committee election

Former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala — who lost the contest for chairperson to Siboniso Duma at the weekend — has also failed to make it back to the party’s 35-member provincial executive committee (PEC).

Zikalala, who had accepted nomination to stand as an ordinary member of the PEC, was placed 33 on the list of 45 candidates who had made the cut to contest the 30 slots for additional members.

But his running mates in the so-called Ankole slate who contested the other top five positions — Mdumiseni Ntuli, Kwazi Mshengu, Nontembeko Boyce and Jomo Sibiya — were returned as members of the PEC by delegates.