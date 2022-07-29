Expropriation without compensation: A proxy policy position

The contentious “expropriation without compensation of land” position has been part of the ANC’s policy lexicon since its December 2012 national conference in Mangaung, and is sure to feature again this weekend as a proxy war for internal election contests.

Following its 54th national conference in December 2017, the ANC has failed to implement its resolution to amend Section 25 of the constitution — which deals with property rights — to ensure that land expropriation without compensation is “among the key mechanisms available to government to give effect to land reform and redistribution”.