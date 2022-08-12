Subscribe

Politics

Opposition caucuses on panel for Ramaphosa impeachment probe

President Cyril Ramaphosa on the campaign trail in October 2021. (Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

Opposition parties are aiming for consensus on nominations to the panel that will weigh whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment in an attempt to narrow the speaker’s discretion in the matter, sources said.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Opposition caucuses on panel for Ramaphosa impeachment probe

M&G Premium

The parties want to leave the speaker little discretion in composing the panel that will decide whether there is a case for impeaching the president
emsie ferreira
Business

Amazon may threaten SA retailers

M&G Premium

Amazon plans to move into South Africa in 2023 and the world’s biggest online marketplace might give local companies a run for their money
anathi madubela
Friday

Gallo celebrates 95 years

The history of Africa’s first record label is studded with successes — and controversies
shingai darangwa
Environment

Creecy shoots down Karpowership appeal but extends a lifeline to...

The Karpowership proposal lacked proper environmental assessments, according to the minister, with noise impacts specifically noted
mandisa nyathi
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×