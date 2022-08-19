Subscribe

ANC integrity body wants Ingonyama Trust gone

Trust issues: Traditional leaders gather for an imbizo on proposed changes to policy on the Ingonyama Trust. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
The ANC’s integrity commission has ordered the party to use its powers in government to urgently repeal the Ingonyama Trust Act and other legislation undermining the tenure rights of rural South Africans.

The body wants the governing party to act on the recommendations of a report by the  high-level pane on acceleration of transformation, headed by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, which the government abandoned in 2018 in the face of a backlash from late Zulu monarch Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal.

Paddy Harper
The party needs to review laws to ensure they do not prevent rural people from having security of tenure
