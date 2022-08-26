The ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership this week went to bat in defence of the Ingonyama Trust, hours after the “entering the kraal” ceremony of its sole trustee, Zulu monarch King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC defends Ingonyama Trust
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here