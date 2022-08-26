Subscribe

Politics

KwaZulu-Natal ANC defends Ingonyama Trust

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.
0

The ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership this week went to bat in defence of the Ingonyama Trust, hours after the “entering the kraal” ceremony of its sole trustee, Zulu monarch King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.

Paddy Harper
