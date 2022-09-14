Subscribe

Politics

Mpumalanga to send fifth largest delegation to ANC December conference, down from second largest in 2017

ANC acting secretary general Paul Mashatile has finalised the number of all provincial delegates that will be participating in this year's national elective conference.
Mpumalanga has dropped to fifth place in the ANC’s provincial audits, losing its profile as the second biggest power player in ANC politics. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

The ANC has finalised its report for delegates to attend its national conference with KZN and Eastern Cape leading the pack
Lizeka Tandwa
For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
