Presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize has joined a list of high-profile

ANC leaders who have spoken out against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to hold cabinet ministers accountable for the rising Eskom crisis.

In an in-depth interview with the Mail & Guardian, Mkhize said it was embarrassing for the country to have dysfunctional parastatals, insinuating that, in past administrations, the country would have heard a cry for those in leadership positions to be removed.